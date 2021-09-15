Get the inside scoop on the Houston-based film ‘Playing God’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Set and filmed in Houston, the movie ‘Playing God’ is the story of a brother and sister con-artist duo who find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire.

The local folks behind this project, writer-director, Scott Brignac, and producer and cinematographer, Cody Bess, joined us for a chat about this entertaining film that also touches on some deep subjects about faith and finding meaning in life.

Starring Luke Benward, Micheal McKean, and Alan Tudyk, Playing God showcases the Bayou City in a beautiful way, something the filmmakers set out to do from the get-go.

“We both live in Houston and we really wanted to show Houston off in a way that we feel people miss. There are so many amazing locations here that we were very proud to show off our city. Even our production designer, who lives in Austin, was surprised to see how many characters and amazing visuals Houston had to offer,” said Bess, who is part of Watershed Motion Pictures alongside Brignac and producer partners Cliff Young and Aaron Benward.

To watch Brignac and Bess’ complete interview, click on the video above.

Playing God is now available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

To connect with Brignac and Bess, visit their website.