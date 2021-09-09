Partly Cloudy icon
92º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Rising artist Callista Clark makes waves in country music

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Music, Entertainment, Sugar Land, Texas, Country Music
17-year-old singer-songwriter Callista Clark is making waves in country music | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
17-year-old singer-songwriter Callista Clark is making waves in country music | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – At just 17 years of age, singer-songwriter Callista Clark is Nashville’s most talked-about new artist.

Her song “It’s ‘Cause I Am” is getting a lot of love on country radio, and she has over 130 million views across all socials media channels.

The rising country talent is getting ready for her Houston-area debut as one of the special guests on Chris Young’s “Famous Friends” fall tour.

She chatted with Houston Life about the huge accomplishments she’s already conquered in her career, and how she’s sending a message of female empowerment with her personal lyrics.

Check out Clark’s complete interview in the video above.

Clark’s EP “Real to Me” is available now to stream.

To connect with Clark, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email