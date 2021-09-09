Rising artist Callista Clark makes waves in country music

HOUSTON – At just 17 years of age, singer-songwriter Callista Clark is Nashville’s most talked-about new artist.

Her song “It’s ‘Cause I Am” is getting a lot of love on country radio, and she has over 130 million views across all socials media channels.

The rising country talent is getting ready for her Houston-area debut as one of the special guests on Chris Young’s “Famous Friends” fall tour.

The Famous Friends Tour is ON SALE NOW! Can't wait to see you guys at a show this fall! @m10penny @callistaclark



Tickets here: https://t.co/abT3FyVQAH pic.twitter.com/7YOtmtrbWA — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 6, 2021

She chatted with Houston Life about the huge accomplishments she’s already conquered in her career, and how she’s sending a message of female empowerment with her personal lyrics.

Check out Clark’s complete interview in the video above.

Clark’s EP “Real to Me” is available now to stream.

