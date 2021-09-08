The perfect sweet, blended port ahead of International Port Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Another Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B is in the books!

It’s Derrick, here! Since it’s back-to-school season for the kids, we figured it was the perfect time for the adults to learn something new as well! Did you know that the sweet wine known as “Port” can only officially be considered “Port” if it’s from Oporto, a coastal city in northwest Portugal? It’s true! If you’ve never tried it, grab a bottle from your local H-E-B and give it a whirl the next time you’re in the mood for something sweet after dinner.

Often enjoyed as a dessert wine and served in a smaller glass, Port is a wine fortified with a spirit (like brandy) and often has deep flavors that pair well with dark chocolates and salty cheeses. Today’s find is Fonseca Bin 27 Port and it’s a delicious blend that is full bodied and round, with a smooth, velvety texture. There are notes of fruitcake, cocoa and berries and the finish will leave you wanting more. The price is just $15 and if you need a reason to celebrate, International Port Wine day is this Friday, September 10.

Happy sipping!

