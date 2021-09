Meet Elsa, a therapy dog helping in the battle against childhood cancer

HOUSTON – A hospital visit can be physically and emotionally challenging for families, particularly during long stays.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we’re spotlighting a 4-legged team striving to ease a child’s fear and anxiety with state-of-the-art therapy.

