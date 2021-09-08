KPRC 2 Investigates Reporter Robert Arnold reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

HOUSTON – September 11th was a day that our nation will always remember and all this week KPRC 2 is taking a look back of what happened on that tragic day and honoring the victims and survivors of the attacks.

Robert Arnold, KPRC 2 Investigates Reporter, recalls his time in New York City covering 9/11 and shares a look at the story he’s working on for tonight’s 10 p.m. newscast.

“I went back in and interviewed two members of Texas Task Force 1, who were there on 9/11… (They) went in and searched those huge debris piles for survivors. So I talked to them, how search and rescue efforts have evolved over the years, as well as the impact that had on their lives,” Arnold said.

He’s also sharing how one local fire station honors the legacy of the fallen firefighters and first responders by displaying 9/11 memorabilia.

9/11 memorabilia honoring fallen firefighters/City of Houston Fire Station, No. 28 (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Watch Robert’s full story Wednesday, September 8 at 10 p.m. on KPRC 2.

