13th Floor Haunted House Houston set to opens its doors this Saturday for Halloween season

13th Floor Haunted House Houston set to opens its doors this Friday for Halloween season | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – The Halloween season is upon us and 13th Floor Haunted House Houston opens its doors this Saturday.

Grab your friends and come out to experience an all-new level of fear, with new themes that are sure to scare even the bravest of guests.

New attractions include The Dollmaker, Bad Blood and Dead in the Water.

Also, to commemorate September 11th, 13th Floor Houston will allow the first 100 first responders and military personnel to attend the haunt for free with a valid ID.

Guests can purchase tickets online now, or on-site at the haunted house.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets her spooky makeup done, and gives us a preview of this year’s haunt.