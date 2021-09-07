‘Pies with a purpose’: Magnolia cafe gives back to veterans and their families

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Tucked away in the town of Magnolia, Texas is a local cafe that’s redefining the recipe of comfort food. In addition to being delicious, every item on their menu supports a good cause: giving back to veterans. Victory Pie Company owner Sheila Blue serves hot and fresh pies daily in order to honor those who serve their country.

“I would sum up Victory Pie by saying we are pies with a purpose,” said Blue. “To this day, we give back a portion of everything we do to veterans, widows and children of veterans.”

For Blue, this isn’t just about fulfilling a patriotic duty. Her inspiration stemmed from a deeply poignant event: the loss of her brother.

“My brother Mark was actually deployed in Afghanistan in EOD,” said Blue. “That’s when he was killed. He left behind a wife, a son and an unborn daughter, and it was in that tragedy that I wanted to give back and do something.”

She started small by baking her brother’s favorite chicken pot pies, selling them at farmer’s markets and donating a portion of her sales to organizations that supported veterans. From there, the idea grew into a full blown business that become a Magnolia staple with a wide array of sweet and savory pies as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu.

“The community has been nothing short of spectacular and fantastic in supporting us in what we do and keeping us as a small business,” said Blue.

And it’s no wonder foodies flock to the quaint cafe. On top of offering small town southern charm and mouthwatering comfort food, diners can eat well knowing they’re supporting a good cause.

“We always want to give back in as many ways as we can,” said Blue. “We help EOD Warrior Foundation, Snowball Express, which is for the children, and Camp Hope here locally in Houston.”

In addition to donating proceeds from all their sales, Victory Pie Co. also collects donations for Boots for Troops, hosts packing parties to deliver goods to troops overseas and offers a discount to all military members and first responders.

Another way Blue honors her brother’s memory is by baking every pie and preparing every dish in her kitchen with love.

“When we put our food out, we make everything from scratch and cook. That was something we did as a family,” said Blue. “If I had one more chance to give my brother to sit down at a meal, I’d make it just like I make it here, and that’s why we do what we do.”

On top of serving delicious homecooked meals, Victory Pie Co. has also come up with a unique way to showcase their famous pies: Pie Flights. The concept pairs an assortment of mini pies with different coffee drinks that complement each other.

Houston Life co-host Courtney Zavala had a chance to try a flight for herself, which she rated sky high.

PIE FLIGHT PAIRINGS

Santa Lucia : black coffee; palette cleanser

Chai Latte & Apple Crumble Pie : cinnamon flavors of the Chai Latte brings out the spice notes baked into the Apple Crumble Pie.

Con Pana & Key Lime Pie : the strong espresso topped with whipped cream in the Con Panna complements the tangy citrus notes in the Key Lime Pie.

Tres Leches Latte & Pecan Pie: the sweet creaminess of the Tres Leches Latte rounds out the nutty caramel flavors in the Pecan Pie.

To connect with Victory Pie Co. visit their website here.