Getting frosty with Ice Designs Houston and their chilling designs

HOUSTON – At Ice Designs Houston, they create beautiful ice art with their customers. Every sculpture created is custom-made and is designed with their client’s vision as the main driver. Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching piece for a celebration or a jaw-dropping ice bar, Ice Designs Houston will work with you to bring that special something to your event.

From crystal clear ice cubes to elaborate ice walls and furniture, they’ve got what it takes to make your event cooler. Click here for more of their designs and more information.