Actress Maggie Q chats performing her own stunts in new action film 'The Protégé'

HOUSTON – Actress Maggie Q stars in the new action film, ‘The Protégé’ alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton.

Maggie plays Anna, an assassin who travels the world completing high-profile kills.

As a child in Vietnam, Anna is taken in by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and from there, she learns the ropes of his business and becomes one of the world’s sharpest assassins.

Years later after Moody is murdered, she returns to Vietnam to track down his killer — but is also forced to confront her past.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats more with Maggie about performing her own stunts, training under Jackie Chan, and the best wardrobe for filming action scenes.