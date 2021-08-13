Houston-based actress Tami Roman shares the 411 on her new BET+ sitcom ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

HOUSTON – She’s a reality tv star known for her unapologetic candor, but now Tami Roman is showing off her comedic chops on BET+’s ‘The Ms. Pat Show.’

The Houston-based actress, producer, and entrepreneur joined Houston Life to chat about her hilarious new sitcom based on the life of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams.

For years, viewers saw Roman in shows like MTV’s “The Real World Los Angeles” and VH1′s “Basketball Wives,” but Roman is now focusing on acting.

The Ms. Pat Show - Episode 109. (Photo: Shaina Walker/BET) (Shaina Walker/BET)

She plays Denise on “The Ms. Pat Show,” as well as a recurring role on Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” opposite Octavia Spencer and Ron Cephas Jones.

To see Roman’s complete interview and her ties to Houston, check out the video above.

To connect with Roman, click here.