This Rosenberg teen made it all the way to Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’

16-year-old Diamond Lyons stars alongside Wanda Sykes & Mike Epps

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Rosenberg’s Diamond Lyons made it all the way to Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – A young Rosenberg actor is proof that you can make it as an actor in Hollywood without having to stop calling Texas home.

His name is Diamond Lyons, one of the stars of the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he shares the screen with Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, and Mike Epps.

Lyons plays Kelvin on the popular show that was just renewed for a second season and he shared with Houston Life how he balances school and working on the series.

“The Upshaws” is streaming now on Netflix.

