Palace Social is Bellaire’s newest entertainment spot with a rich history in Houston

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The Palace Bowling Lanes in Bellaire opened its doors in 1955, with 44 separate lanes, an arcade, a full bar and a kitchen that made one of the best grilled hamburgers you’d ever tasted.

It was a staple for everyone in the community, so when the Palace closed its doors in 2016 - people were heartbroken.

After remaining empty for 5 years, the space has now been reimagined as Palace Social, the newest spot for entertainment, food, drink, and of course – bowling.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a look inside the new revamped spot, and also takes us down memory lane with her dad Mark who bowled at the Palace Lanes for many years.

