Missouri city’s Bryce Deadmon returns home as an Olympic gold medalist | HOUSTON | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – A runaway success!

After appearing at his first Olympic games, Missouri City athlete Bryce Deadmon is now a two-time medal winner.

Olympian Bryce Deadmon arrives in Houston with his two medals (Bryce Deadmon)

The 24-year-old Aggie track star shared with Houston Life his excitement about bringing home the gold in the men’s 4x400m relay and a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deadmon also explained how he created a vision board before being part of Team USA.

