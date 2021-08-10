Missouri City’s Bryce Deadmon returns home as an Olympic gold medalist

HOUSTON – A runaway success!
After appearing at his first Olympic games, Missouri City athlete Bryce Deadmon is now a two-time medal winner.
The 24-year-old Aggie track star shared with Houston Life his excitement about bringing home the gold in the men’s 4x400m relay and a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Deadmon also explained how he created a vision board before being part of Team USA.
