How dehumidifiers can prevent your home from feeling like a sauna

HOUSTON – Looking for ways to stay cool and save this summer?

One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has you covered.

Houston is a humidity hotspot and though we know this, it is always a shock when you walk outside and the humidity hits you. But what happens when your home feels humid?

Controlling humidity is vital to having a comfortable home. If your indoor humidity level is above 50%, it can also be detrimental to your indoor air quality—ultimately affecting your health. High levels of humidity can additionally ruin wood and drywall.

The team at One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating is ready to help by installing whole-house dehumidifiers, which make the air dryer by pulling humid air over cold coils, turning it into water that either collects into a floor drain with a hose. This can significantly contribute to your home’s health and safety.

