Find your perfect furry friend at Lost & Found’s Bark-N-Brunch

HOUSTON – Houston Based Restaurant, Lost & Found is known for their indoor/ outdoor experience that consists of signature cuisine, drinks, and more. In March 2021, they launched an initiative that allowed their customers to dine in with their fur babies. Bark-N-Brunch allows guests to enjoy the vibes of the restaurant while their dogs enjoy pet-friendly activities, treats, and more. The event has had a plethora of success since launching with over 100 guests and their dogs. Although it’s a fun event with many amenities for everyone in attendance, ultimately, the event is to bring awareness to pet adoption. There is on-site adoption at the event that will allow homeless dogs to find a new family that will bring them joy. This month’s Bark-N-Brunch will take place on August 26 from at 5 p.m. and each dog will be able to indulge in barktails which are dog friendly cocktails .

The Houston Humane Society is dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to us for care. They have dogs, cats, horses, and an assortment of other animals ready to be adopted into their new forever homes! The adoption process is simple, and they even offer certain discounts for some of our furry friends. Lost & Found is one of Houston’s most sought out restaurants that’s conveniently located in the midtown area. Since it’s opening, the diverse establishment has made it a point to involve the community in its family-friendly initiatives. Guests are welcomed to dine in with their pets on any occasion. Summer 2021, Lost & Found rolled out their catering menu where some of their signature items can be ordered for special events.