The power of music: How a local child on the autism spectrum found his voice

HOUSTON – Daniel Brundidge, a then 4-year-old Houston non-verbal child with autism, became viral in 2019 after his mom caught him humming to the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit song “Old Town Road.”

His story is the inspiration behind the new book “Daniel Finds his voice,” co-authored by Daniel’s mom Sheletta Brundidge, who chatted with Houston Life about her son’s incredible journey.

We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax — Sheletta Brundidge (@ShelettaIsFunny) June 4, 2019

The video that capture Daniel’s breakthrough got 2 million hits on social media, gained national attention, and a shoutout from Lil Nas X himself.

Daniel Brundidge (Courtesy of: Sheletta Brundidge)

Since then, Daniel has gone “from not being able to talk and not understand simple commands to now reading on a 4th-grade level,” said Brundidge, who wants to educate and send a hopeful message to parents of special needs children about the power of music therapy and music education.

Dinner is served at the Brundidge family during the filming of Family Dinner. (Sheletta Brundidge)

The family moved from Houston to Minnesota and were recently featured on Andrew Zimmern’s new show ‘Family dinner’ on Chip and Joana Gaines’ new Magnolia Network.

'Daniel Find His Voice' (Sheletta Brundidge)

Daniel Finds his Voice is available now in bookstores.

