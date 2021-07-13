Houston Rap Icon Slim Thug helping the community during National French Fry Day

HOUSTON – Houston native and iconic rapper, Slim Thug has partnered with checkers to provide $1 French Fries to the Houston Community for National French Fry Day (July 13th). He worked at the 13500 S. Post Oak Rd Houston, TX from 1-2 pm on July 13th where he took orders on the headset, served French fries and pass out swag bags.

Slim Thug & Checkers plan to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry in honor of National French Fry Day. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. After 25 years of successfully investing in local nonprofits and helping find the best approaches to eradicating poverty and hunger, Share Our Strength launched No Kid Hungry in 2010.