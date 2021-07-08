Cloudy icon
League City author & illustrator Sheila McGraw on her new children’s book, ‘Of Love and Pies’

She’s known for illustrating the children’s classic ‘Love You Forever’

Beatriz Oliveros
, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Books
League City
Texas
Galveston County
KPRC Kids
League City author & illustrator Sheila McGraw on her new children’s book, ‘Of Love and Pies’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – After finding success as the illustrator of the popular children’s classic, ‘Love You Forever,’ Sheila McGraw left the cold Canadian weather for a waterfront community in Galveston County.

The author just finished cooking up a new book for the smallest readers.

It’s called Of Love and Pies -- and she shared with Houston Life more details about the book and the message behind it.

The book is a unique and fun twist on the subject of love, asking if can there ever be too many ‘I love you’s or too much pie?

For McGraw’s complete interview, check out the video above.

Of Love and Pies is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

To connect with McGraw, you can visit her website here.

