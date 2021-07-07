Celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus is on a mission to help local ice cream shops | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Since appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2002, Nate Berkus has become one of the world’s most sought-after interior designers and a well-known television personality.

Currently, he’s taking part in a new project where’s he is using his design skills for a sweet cause, and he joined Houston Life with details about the campaign.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Nate Berkus attends the Build Series to discuss 'Nate & Jeremiah by Design' at Build Studio in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) (2019 Dominik Bindl)

“It has been a tough year for many businesses including ice cream parlors, which can be the heart of fun in many communities, and “The Heart of Fun” campaign wants to help them get back on their feet,” said Berkus, who also shared details about his newest show, the Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, coming soon to HGTV.

Excited to announce we’re coming BACK to TV —> this fall on @HGTV! More details to come, but I promise you it’s going to be good, right @jeremiahbrent?! #TheNateAndJeremiahHomeProject #designTV @discoveryplus @sbentertainment pic.twitter.com/ZF3YUqE9Hv — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) June 16, 2021

According to Berkus, local ice cream parlors can apply to the “The Heart of Fun” Program from July 7th through July 12th for grants and prizes to help keep them serving their local communities.

The main winner will receive a grand prize worth up to $55,000 that includes a grant, a refresh of their space, products, and a celebration to reveal the shop’s new look.

We think Oprah would be proud!!

I don’t want to say this was a million years ago but it kind of was. #FBF with the one and only @oprah. #throwback pic.twitter.com/03SasHIy9W — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) April 24, 2021

