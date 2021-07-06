Mostly Cloudy icon
Houston Life

Husband-Wife duo My One and Only set to conquer Houston fans with their beautiful harmonies

Beatriz Oliveros
, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Americana Duo My One and Only
Americana Duo My One and Only (Photography by Rae)

HOUSTON – My One and Only is a Nashville-based Americana duo known for its mix of raw acoustic music with heartfelt lyrics.

Husband-and-wife-team, Ben and Kassie Wilson, joined Houston Life to talk about working and touring together.

The Wilsons have been married for over a decade and write songs together making a unique style of music they call their own, “Southern-soul with a heap of Curious-grit.”

The duo who was recently chosen as a 2021 Kerrville Folk Fest New Folk finalist shared details on where you can catch them live in Houston this month opening for country artist Cory Morrow at Main Street Crossing, Tomball, TX.

To connect with My One and Only, click here.

And you can listen to one of their songs at the link below.

