Cool down at Lagoonfest in Texas City, Houston’s hottest waterfront getaway

HOUSTON – Looking for a hot spot for the family to cool down this summer?

Lagoonfest is back, and it’s bigger and better than before!

Located in Texas City, it’s the largest lagoon in Texas with white-sand, turquoise beaches and tons of water attractions.

Houston’s hottest waterfront getaway has plenty of beaches, bars and fun for the whole family.

It’s open to the public WED-SUN 10AM to 7PM with special after-hour evening events all summer long including a performance from Texas country artist Kevin Fowler this weekend.

