Experience the flavor of the island at the Reggae Hut for Caribbean American Heritage month

HOUSTON – The Reggae Hut is a longstanding staple in Houston’s Third Ward community. Since Marcus Davis acquired the restaurant in 2005, they offer authentic, mouth-watering Caribbean specialties like Plantains, Jerk Chicken, Oxtails, and Garlic Shrimp. In addition to serving delicious Caribbean fare, you will find refreshing beverages such as Sorrel and Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic) and Caribbean cocktails like the Rum Punch and Mojito. The décor of the restaurant gives a bit of history about the people of the Caribbean and the vibe is always laid back.

Reggae Hut fills a niche in Houston’s growing ethnic community. The restaurant served as a considerable inspiration to Davis during the breakfast klub’s formative years, helping to hone his skills as an entrepreneur, business owner, and award-winning restaurateur. Click here to find out more information about the Reggae Hut and their special offerings.