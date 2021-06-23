Must-sip white wines in Houston’s warm weather

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone and happy Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B! It’s Derrick Shore!

Today, we are happy to meet Wine Club members and mother/daughter duo Carol and Katy from the River Oaks area. Carol has lived all over the place (her father worked in the oil business) and she worked for St. Martin’s Church for 23 years. Katy is a Covid ICU nurse at Houston Methodist and is a proud Texas Longhorn like her Mom! Both of these hard working ladies deserve a drink, so today we’re tasting two delicious white wines that are perfect for these hot, humid summer days!

First up, the Finca El Origen Torrontes with a jaw-dropping price of just $9. Torrontes is a white grape from Argentina, and this particular winery is in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, more than 3,200 feet above sea level. It’s a dry white wine with medium acidity and it pairs well with spicy foods like Thai and Indian. Yes, it’s true that malbec isn’t the only delicious wine to come out of Argentina!

The next delicious white wine is Domaine De La Perriere Sancerre, a Sauvignon Blanc from Loire Valley in France where it is aged in underground caves for three to four months. This aging process gives the wine more depth and complexity and the vineyards strict adherence to environmental growing standards make the notes of white flowers and peach taste even better. The price point on this is about $32 and as always, ask the wine expert at your local H‑E‑B if you have any questions about pairings and flavors. Plus, H‑E‑B has now resumed in-store tastings in many locations.

Cheers to summer – and happy sipping!!

