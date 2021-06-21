Houston stars of HGTV’s ‘Two Steps Home’ share renovation tips to help you sell your home | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin are the local stars of HGTV’s ‘Two Steps Home,’ a show where they help their Houston-area clients sell, buy, and renovate to create their ideal home.

The couple spoke to Houston Life about this new TV project and gave easy renovation tips for everyone looking to make a profit selling their home.

The couple knows the Houston market; Jon Pierre is a local real estate agent, and Mary, a designer, and together they use their combined expertise to ensure their client’s house sells for top dollar.

Here’s what they recommend you to do if you are in the process of selling your pad.

Exterior of Adrienne's Step 1 House after Mary has painted the door (HGTV)

Tip 1: Adding curb appeal and color to the front of your home using inexpensive pots and flowers. This is a great substitution versus full landscaping.

Bathroom After in Adrienne's Step 1 Home (HGTV)

Tip 2: Update your builder-grade mirror with trim. You can have them precut in the store and apply with adhesive. Paint or leave natural.

Kitchen Remodel in Step 1 House (HGTV)

Tip 3: Adding hardware to your kitchen cabinets is a quick inexpensive solution that can be installed easily.

To see all their tips and their complete interview, watch the video above.

“Two Steps Home” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

For exclusive photo galleries and behind-the-scenes content for “Two Steps Home,” click here.