HOUSTON – One of the ways you can commemorate Juneteenth as a family is through food.

Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,” and owner of Sophisticated Delights, shared 2 easy dishes to serve during this historic holiday.

Grilled Watermelon Succotash Salad

Salad ingredients:

- 4 ears of grilled corn, cut off

- 1 red bell pepper, diced

- 1 green bell pepper, diced

- 1/2 red onion, diced