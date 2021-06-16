Pride Month: Must-have booze that supports the LGBTQ+ community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi y’all and cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B! It’s Courtney with my favorite topic of the week. In honor of Pride Month, Houston Life featured libations that give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

We started with a fabulous Spanish Sparkling Cava, True Colours Cava Brut, $16. This is a beautiful, light sparkling wine from Spain with notes of meyer lemon, white flowers with a rich and toasty finish. True Colours (is anyone else humming Cyndi Lauper, or is it just me?!) was originally created to raise funds and support LGBTQ social movements across Europe. For every bottle sold in the U.S. the importer donates $0.50 to GLAAD. More than $100,000 in donations generated in its first year in the United States. True Colours Cava is a lovely bottle to drink and display as its decorated with colors of the rainbow.

Next on the tasting menu is Lavender Bunny from Houston’s own Eureka Heights Brewing in The Heights. This is their popular “Buckle Bunny” Cream Ale Brewed with lavender and butterfly pea flowers. Eureka Heights has created a Lavender Bunny Charity Program with proceeds benefiting The Montrose Center, which helps celebrate and support Houston’s LGBTQ+ Community.

Eureka Heights is donating $2 of every Lavender Bunny 4-Pack sold and $1 of every pint sold in the taproom to The Montrose Center.

Happy sipping and happy Pride Month!

