Houston-area pitmaster shows off his skills in Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Chef Ara Malekian is considered a Texas BBQ star thanks to his meticulous work at his Richmond restaurant, Harlem Road Texas BBQ.

And now he’s one of the 12 pitmasters competing to win the coveted title of “Master of Cue” in the new season of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl.

Malekian joined Houston Life ahead of the show’s premiere, happening Monday, June 14th on Food Network.

Malekian, who was born in Armenia, developed an affinity and love for Texas BBQ and has formed his own unique brand found at his Richmond spot, where he offers beef brisket and ribs, pulled pork, pork ribs, and more.

BBQ Brawl is set at the famed Star Hill Ranch in Austin, and Houston native Eddie Jackson will be joining both Michael Symon & Bobby Flay as mentors in the highly intense BBQ showdown.

To see Malekian’s complete interview, watch the video above.