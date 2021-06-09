Yay for rosé! Bottles you can sip on all summer long | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday you can tune into Houston Life and expect to never be disappointed with each week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B.

Today we’re highlighting rosé bottles ahead of what else -- National Rosé Day, Saturday, June 12!

We’re starting with La Vieille Ferme Rosé, a pale pink wine with fresh, delicate aromas of red fruits and citrus. It has a great balance between ripeness and acidity and comes in at just $8.

Next, we’re sipping on Troupis Moscholfilero Rosé, a 1 liter organically farmed medium bodied, dry, wine. It pairs perfectly with all types of cheeses, lemon rice soup, pasta and fish. It comes in at a total of $20.

Ad

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H-E-B