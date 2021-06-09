Yay for rosé! Bottles you can sip on all summer long

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday you can tune into Houston Life and expect to never be disappointed with each week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B.
Today we’re highlighting rosé bottles ahead of what else -- National Rosé Day, Saturday, June 12!
We’re starting with La Vieille Ferme Rosé, a pale pink wine with fresh, delicate aromas of red fruits and citrus. It has a great balance between ripeness and acidity and comes in at just $8.
Next, we’re sipping on Troupis Moscholfilero Rosé, a 1 liter organically farmed medium bodied, dry, wine. It pairs perfectly with all types of cheeses, lemon rice soup, pasta and fish. It comes in at a total of $20.
Happy sipping!