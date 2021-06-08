Partly Cloudy icon
Actors Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman chat NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 finale

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

NEW AMSTERDAM -- "Death Begins in Radiology" Episode 314 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe -- (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)
NEW AMSTERDAM -- "Death Begins in Radiology" Episode 314 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe -- (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

HOUSTON – Will Max and Helen finally get together??

That seems to be the question inside every ‘New Amsterdam’ fan ahead of the Tuesday, June 8th season 3 finale.

In the episode titled “Death Begins in Radiology,” Reynolds receives a dramatic offer, Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring, Iggy contemplates a serious life change, and Bloom learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla.

After seasons 1 and 2 left us with some pretty deep cliff hangers, watch Houston Life at 3p this afternoon as Lauren Kelly chats with Ryan Eggold (Dr. Max Goodwin) and Freema Agyeman )Dr. Helen Sharpe) more about the upcoming season 3 finale.

