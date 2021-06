HOUSTON – 24 hours is all the time a local mom needs for an incredible home transformation!

Fariha Nasir is a self-taught DIY expert and first-generation immigrant breaking down barriers. She’s the owner of ‘Pennies for a Fortune,’ a home décor and DIY blog.

She’s incredibly talented and is getting her own DIY show, ‘Dream Room in a Day’ airing June 15th of the Design Network.

