Looking for easy recipes? This local cookbook is your guide to fast home meals

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for quick meal ideas, there’s a wonderful cookbook that’s not only filled with tasty recipes that can be prepared in a short amount of time, it also brings awareness to food insecurity.
It’s called Pinch-Dash-Done: A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes, and local chef and co-author, Vernita Harris shared details about this publication that features more than 160 dishes and an introduction to basic herb gardening.
Authored by Vernita Harris and Bea Moore, the former classmates are donating a portion of the cookbook proceeds to the Houston Foodbank and their alma mater, Prairie View A&M University.
Harris also shared the news that AARP Texas picked the authors of Pinch-Dash-Done to host free cooking tutorials through September 14th, 2021.
If you wish to register for the “Brunch, Lunch & Munch virtual cooking series,” click here.