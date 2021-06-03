Looking for easy recipes: This local cookbook is your guide to fast home meals |HOUSTON LIFE |KPRC 2

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for quick meal ideas, there’s a wonderful cookbook that’s not only filled with tasty recipes that can be prepared in a short amount of time, it also brings awareness to food insecurity.

It’s called Pinch-Dash-Done: A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes, and local chef and co-author, Vernita Harris shared details about this publication that features more than 160 dishes and an introduction to basic herb gardening.

Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes (Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes)

Authored by Vernita Harris and Bea Moore, the former classmates are donating a portion of the cookbook proceeds to the Houston Foodbank and their alma mater, Prairie View A&M University.

Authors Vernita Harris and Bea Moore (Pinch-Dash-Done, A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes)

Harris also shared the news that AARP Texas picked the authors of Pinch-Dash-Done to host free cooking tutorials through September 14th, 2021.

If you wish to register for the “Brunch, Lunch & Munch virtual cooking series,” click here.