‘All you need is 20 minutes:’ 4 exercises to help elevate your heart rate | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Are you ready to sweat it out this summer?!

Whether you’re looking to tone up or you’re simply looking to get on your feet and elevate your heart rate, we’re sharing a HIIT workout you can do from the comfort of your home and it requires zero equipment.

Certified trainer and Tone and Sculpt coach, Danyele Wilson takes us through cardio focused exercises that will get our hearts pumping and help us build strength.

Check out the workout below:

20-MINUTE HIIT WORKOUT:

Method: Perform each exercise below for 30 seconds and then take 30 seconds of rest. Complete 5 rounds for a 20-minute HIIT workout!

1. Lateral lung to squat jump = Focus on the glutes

30 sec. on, 30 sec. rest

Move to next exercise