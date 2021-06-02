This organic red wine is a Double Gold Class Champion from the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition

HOUSTON – Hi everyone and happy Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by HEB, It’s Derrick Shore!
June means the official start of hurricane season, and while you’re stocking up on emergency essentials -- don’t forget the wine!! For $15, we’ve got a bottle of red that will help any bad weather pass a little more quickly. In fact, it’s so delicious it has earned some highly prestigious awards, including this year’s Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition’s Double Gold Class Champion. It’s called the ’642 Maremma Toscana Rosso.’
The ‘6’ in the name refers to six grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Syrah, Sangiovese and Grenache. The ’42′ refers to the latitude of the vineyard, called “Maremma” in Southern Coastal Tuscany.
This blend creates a rich and full bodied taste which pairs well with aged cheeses, grilled veggies and meats. In addition to its reasonable price, you can feel good about drinking this organically farmed and vinified red.
Stay safe this hurricane season, and happy sipping!
Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H-E-B
Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.