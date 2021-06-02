Missouri City composer and pianist Paul Cornish is a jazz star on the rise

HOUSTON – Paul Cornish has shared the stage with artists such as Kanye West, John Legend, and Herbie Hancock.

And at only 24 years of age, he’s considered one of the top young pianists and composers on the jazz scene today.

The talented musician joined Houston Life to talk about his rising career after he became the winner of the 2018 American Jazz Piano Competition.

Pianist Paul Cornish (Paul Cornish)

Cornish studied jazz at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and got started in the genre at the Summer Jazz Workshop in Houston.

Paul Cornish at the piano at Kanye West's Sunday Service (Paul Cornish)

He played piano for Kanye West’s Sunday Service for more than a year, where he shared the stage with his brother Phillip Cornish.

Expect to hear more from Cornish since is recording his first album this summer and has performed and recorded around the world with artists as Louis Cole, Terrace Martin, Leon Bridges, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Kamasi Washington.