Local woman on a sweet mission to support our troops

HOUSTON – A Montgomery County woman found a touching way to thank our troops for protecting our country.

She does it by sending a small piece of home through big gourmet chocolate chip cookies.

Her name is Marlene Summers, founder of Grammy’s Cookie Convoy, who shared the story behind this sweet gesture, and details of how everyone can help.

The nonprofit has been sending care packages to the five branches of the military since 2005 and has been recognized with honors such as The Jefferson Award in 2010 and The President’s Call to Service Award.

They have now shipped over 312,000 cookies to the service members.

Each cookie shipped costs $3.00 so when sending 5,000-10,000 cookies at a time donations are always needed and appreciated.

However, for Grammy’s Cookie Convoy getting handwritten cards, letters, or pictures from small children to include in those care packages is equally important for the cause.