How to do the Heimlich maneuver: See the easy steps to this life-saving technique

HOUSTON – A crucial first aid lesson is learning what to do in case someone is choking, unfortunately, not everybody knows how to do the Heimlich Maneuver.

In honor of National Heimlich Maneuver Day, Rhoda Strong, instructor of CPR First Aid 1, stopped by Houston Life to demonstrate the right way to do these abdominal thrusts and save a life.

According to Strong, “the right moment to do the maneuver is when a choking victim’s airway is completely blocked by a foreign obstruction, they cannot talk, cough, or cry.”

“The Heimlich Maneuver is a technique that can dislodge the obstruction quickly and can save a life,” said the instructor, who explained that the first thing you need to do is determine if the person you wish to help is really choking.



“The Heimlich Maneuver often breaks ribs, so only perform the Heimlich on a person who is truly choking. A choking victim will have their hands around their throat,” said Strong, who also stresses the importance of asking the person in distress for permission to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

“Ask the choking victim, “Are you choking?” If the answer is yes, let them know you that you know the Heimlich Maneuver, and ask for permission to help them, “I know the Heimlich Maneuver! Can I help you?” she said.