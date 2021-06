HOUSTON – Allan Hursig is the baker, artist, and entrepreneur behind ‘The Bearded Baker’ - a boutique specialty bakery in the Heights.

His cookies and cakes are known for their beautiful and intricate designs, but Allan’s main focus is joy, given and received in the form of a cookie.

He also finished second place on The Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ in 2019.

