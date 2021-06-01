Steps to good summer skin

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for beach days and outdoor barbecues. If you want to keep your skin healthy as the temperatures heat up this summer, Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology has easy tips to keep in mind.

1. APPLY DAILY SPF MOISTURIZER YEAR-ROUND

Make sure to apply BEFORE you head outside! Dr. Ingraham says you can still get burned even in the shade, and she recommends using a shot glass size of sunscreen.

“The most important thing is that it is broad-range, UVA/UVB and SPF 30 or higher.”

2. USE A SERUM

“You want Vitamin C in a serum form, and you want it to be at about 15%, anywhere from about 10-25% is the most active, best absorbed by your skin. You want to put this on in the morning, leave it on a minute and put your sunscreen on top.”

Vitamin C serum (such as C E Ferulic) is proven to reduce the damage generated by UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution and diesel engine exhaust. It also helps improve the signs of aging and photodamage, the appearance of lines and wrinkles and the loss of firmness, while brightening the skin’s complexion.