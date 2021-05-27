Cypress teen set to compete on American Ninja Warrior Season 13

HOUSTON – A talented young generation of athletes are ready to take on the obstacle course in season 13 of NBC’s America Ninja Warrior, and one of them is a seventeen-year-old Cypress native.

Her name is Isabella Wakeham, and she shared details on this exciting new season.

Isabela Wakeham's run on American Ninja Warrior Season 13. (American Ninja Warrior/NBC)

Wakeman’s dream to appear on the show came true earlier than expected because, for the first time in American Ninja Warrior” history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old.

This season will see ‘returning favorites’ like Daniel Gil and ‘rising stars’ like Wakeham, who will get to make her American Ninja Warrior debut alongside her brother Isaiah Wakeham, who will also compete in season 13.

A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner of the highly anticipated athletic competition if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas.