Houston Life

Fresh flowers are a perfect way to brighten your home for the summer

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: 
Arcadia
,
flowers
,
decor
,
Summer
Sunflower wreath from Arcadia Floral & Home Décor
Sunflower wreath from Arcadia Floral & Home Décor (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The sun is finally out after a week full of rain, the temps are heating back up, and there’s no better way to brighten up your home than with some beautiful fresh flowers!

Nothing feels fresher and more welcoming than a home full of beautiful flowers, and today we’re learning about the latest summer flower trends at Arcadia Floral & Home Décor.

Kim To, the Owner and Creative Director at Arcadia showed us some of the trends for summer like - sunflowers, silk florals, bumblebees, and nautical – which are all going to be big this year.

Watch Houston Life this afternoon at 3p as Kim gives Lauren Kelly a tutorial on how to make a beautiful summer sunflower wreath.

