How to honor the sacrifice of local fallen service members this Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON – If you wish to honor the military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, there’s a local event happening this Memorial Day weekend that makes it easy for everyone to participate.

It’s called Houston Run for the Fallen, and its organizer, TSgt USAF Matthew Garza, shared details with Houston Life.

“We are asking people to come out to Memorial Park anytime during Memorial Day Weekend to run in honor of a fallen serviceman or woman from the Houston area,” said Garza about the free event where a flag will be placed for each of the 106 local military members that have given their lives since September 11, 2021.

Everyone is invited to sign up to run, walk or jog to remember their hero.

“This event is to remind our city what Memorial Day is all about and to ensure that we don’t forget those from our area that sacrificed for us. We run to honor and remember each fallen hero. Regardless of war or conflict, the branch of service or cause of death, we ultimately run for them all, honoring their service and sacrifice, and remembering that they each gave up a future so that we could have ours,” said Garza, who explained why he brought this nationwide event to the Bayou City.

“As a military trumpet player for the Air Force Band of the Golden West in California, I played TAPS for many military funerals and experienced what sacrifice really looked like for families of service members that have given their lives for us,” he said.

For those who can’t make it to Memorial Park, Garza explained how they can still participate in the event, virtually.

For details , check out his complete interview in the video above.