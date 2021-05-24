4 trendy bathroom updates you can do at home

HOUSTON – If you want to modernize your bathroom, there are smart ways to transform that important space in your home without lifting a hammer.

Kathryn Emery, home improvement & lifestyle expert, is up to date with the latest trends and she shared with Houston Life 4 ideas to inspire you.

1. Update hardware and fixtures such as toilet paper holders

Product: Delta Toilet Paper Holder with Night Light

“You don’t need to wake yourself up from needing to turn the light on in the bathroom anymore. This toilet paper holder has a soft glow that guides you through the night, plus the brushed nickel makes it look modern. It holds 1 roll of tissue and pivot arm makes roll replacement easy,” said Emery.

2. Install a Bidet Toilet Seat for a better clean

Product: Brondell Swash EcoSeat 102

