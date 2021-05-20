You won’t believe the price point of this award-winning cabernet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Our feature of Gold Medal Winners from the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition continues!

H-E-B has been working with the winners of the competition for more than seven years, and although the last two years have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the business continues to support the wines that support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

This week we’re highlighting a deep, inky purple cabernet, worthy of a gold medal.

We uncorked the Sagelands Dark Shadow Cabernet, and honestly cannot have enough!

The award-winning wine on this edition of Wine Club Wednesday poured by H-E-B (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This bottle of red comes in at just about $12, has a wonderful smoky nose with accents of cherries and leather, and on the palate you’ll taste dark fruit, spice and dark chocolate. It pairs nicely with a blue cheese burger, short ribs, hard cheeses, cured meats and goat cheese stuffed Portobello mushrooms.

Fun fact: Sagelands was established in 1984 and sources the finest grapes from all four corners of Columbia Valley.

Cheers and happy sipping!