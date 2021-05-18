All about ‘Laundry Stripping’: A deep cleaning technique that’s all the rage on TikTok

HOUSTON – Bad news y’all! Your towels, bedsheets, and other garments may not be quite as clean as you think!

That’s according to the latest viral trend on TikTok called ‘laundry stripping.’

Cheryl Nelson, lifestyle expert and owner of Prepare with Cher, explains all you need to know about this cleaning hack.

“Laundry stripping is a deep cleaning process that rids clothing and linens of all the nasty gunk, body oil, dirt, fabric softener, and other residues that may not be removed by regular washing machines,” said Nelson, who shared one of the easiest recipes available online using ingredients you probably already have at home.

Ingredients for laundry stripping (Cheryl Nelson)

Laundry Stripping Recipe

- ½ cup detergent