2 must-try award-winning wine bottles

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi Houston Life viewers! It’s Derrick, from Houston Life.

Let’s be honest: part of what makes a great bottle of wine taste even better is a great price, right? Today we’re featuring a delicious Sauvignon Blanc and a Cabernet Sauvignon that are both priced under $15, AND they’re each Gold Medal Winners from the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition. Yeehaw!

Coming in at just $14, the Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc is the Gold Medal Winner First Class Champion. It pairs well with spicy Asian dishes and seafood like shrimp, fish and ceviche. The Geneseo Cabernet Sauvignon, priced at $13 and also a Gold Medal Winner, pairs perfectly with a roast, steak and potatoes or a beef stew. It’s a dry, very smooth sip from beautiful Paso Robles, California.

You can find both of today’s featured wines at your local H-E-B. As always, look for the H-E-B favorites tag or find one of their wine specialists the next time you’re looking for the perfect bottle.

Cheers!

