Travel series ‘George Goes Everywhere’ features Houston spots to visit on a budget

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for travel ideas that won’t break the bank, there’s a new digital series offering inexpensive tips to help you explore top US cities such as New Orleans, Savannah, Nashville, Boston, New York City, and even Houston.

It’s called “George Goes Everywhere,” and its host, George Igoe, spoke about the places he visited while filming on Space City on a daily budget of only $100!

George Igoe on Space Center Houston (George Goes Everywhere)

Houston was one of the most fun cities I went to in all 12 episodes of “George Goes Everywhere.” We got a house covered in beer cans, a bar with a ferris wheel, and butterflies that refused to cooperate with me!https://t.co/jRdU3RbDLv pic.twitter.com/Yv8Dl1xhOu — George Igoe (@HighClassIgoe) April 13, 2021

Igoe, who is a television writer and YouTuber, also shared his tips to help you save money on your next trip.

“Doing research beforehand is key. Dig deeper than that first page of Google results. You should try to keep an open mind because the more things that you’re willing to try, the more options you’ll have for affordable fun,” he said.

If you’re looking for a destination that will help you stay on budget, Igoe suggests visiting Milwaukee.

Ad

“It’s where I got the most bang for my buck. That’s why it’s the longest episode of the series because I found so much to do,” he said.