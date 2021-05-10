Experience the ‘True North Heights 2021’ art installation along Heights Boulevard through December

HOUSTON – Ever wondered where the art sculptures along the trails of Heights Boulevard come from?

It’s all part of ‘True North 2021,’ a Heights Boulevard sculpture project, and the exhibition is currently in its 8th year.

Texas artists create these beautiful sculptures along the trails of Heights Boulevard that rotate through December 15th.

It began in 2014 at the Red Bud Gallery on 11th street with the owner Gus, and now there are 64 different Texas artists involved each year for this 9-month temporary installation.

Their mission is to organize an outdoor public exhibition on the esplanade of Heights Boulevard -- representative of regional works of contemporary art -- for the enjoyment of the community and visitors and to advance the understanding and appreciation of art.

‘True North’ is proud to announce these distinguished Texas artists selected for 2021:

David Adickes (Houston)

William Cannings (Lubbock)