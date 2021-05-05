Time for a grande Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Cadillac Bar

HOUSTON – Cinco de Mayo, the holiday celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States marking the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla (Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French), has long been marked with Mexican-inspired revelry. In Houston that means Mexican food and plenty of margaritas and Mexican beer including the fiesta happening at Cadillac Bar.

They’ll have a party DJ along with a Mariachi band so you can enjoy live music all night long and dance the night away.

● A TACO STAND! Which will feature; street tacos, cantina nachos, chips and queso, and chips & salsa!

● HOUSE MARGARITA SPECIALS! Including their frozen and on the rock house margaritas will be $5 starting at 4pm!

● BUCKET OF BEER SPECIALS! Get your domestic beer buckets for $20 and Imported beer buckets for $22

DON’T FOR GET TO TRY THEIR FEATURED CINCO DE MAYO COCKTAIL! The Jefe Grand Margarita! - Made with Espolón sliver tequila- Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur- House made sweet & sour- And fresh lime juice