This $10 bottle is a must-have for Mother’s Day

HOUSTON – Hi Houston Life viewers! It’s Courtney from Houston Life. I feel like today is the perfect hat trick: It’s Cinco de Mayo, the weather is Bueno and today is Wine Club Wednesday!
Can we say WINNING?!
In this edition of Wine Club Wednesday Poured by HEB, we tried a sparkling white wine, Mionetto Prosecco Brut. I have a feeling many of you will recognize this bright orange label. I honestly love any sparkling that is dry, or in other words brut.
Mionetto was founded in 1881 and is from the Veneto north-east region of Italy near Venice. The tasting notes are: fruity, golden apples, white peach and honey. It’s very dry, fresh, light in body and well balanced.
This is a very versatile prosecco it can be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif, throughout an entire meal or even in cocktails. And the best part, the price $10!
Try this one for your Mother’s Day brunch. It’s lovely by itself or with prosciutto and mild cheeses.
Happy sipping!