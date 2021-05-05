This $10 bottle is a must-have for Mother’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi Houston Life viewers! It’s Courtney from Houston Life. I feel like today is the perfect hat trick: It’s Cinco de Mayo, the weather is Bueno and today is Wine Club Wednesday!

Can we say WINNING?!

In this edition of Wine Club Wednesday Poured by HEB, we tried a sparkling white wine, Mionetto Prosecco Brut. I have a feeling many of you will recognize this bright orange label. I honestly love any sparkling that is dry, or in other words brut.

Mionetto was founded in 1881 and is from the Veneto north-east region of Italy near Venice. The tasting notes are: fruity, golden apples, white peach and honey. It’s very dry, fresh, light in body and well balanced.

This is a very versatile prosecco it can be enjoyed on its own as an aperitif, throughout an entire meal or even in cocktails. And the best part, the price $10!

Try this one for your Mother’s Day brunch. It’s lovely by itself or with prosciutto and mild cheeses.

Happy sipping!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H-E-B