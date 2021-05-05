Actor Brian Tee from ‘Chicago Med’ chats what’s still to come for the rest of season 6

HOUSTON – Season 6 of NBC’s ‘Chicago Med’ has only a few new episodes left, but trust us...the drama is far from over!

Actor Brian Tee is chatting all about what’s still to come for the staff in Chicago’s busiest ER.

Brian plays the role of Dr. Ethan Choi, who brings his battlefield skills to the front lines of the ER.

Watch as Brian talks with Lauren Kelly about what’s next for his character Ethan, how playing a doctor on tv is VERY different from being one in real life, and lots more.

A new episode of ‘Chicago Med’ airs tonight at 7pm, right here on KPRC 2.